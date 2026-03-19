Carahsoft Technology has teamed up with Lastwall to deliver quantum-resilient, zero trust identity protection capabilities to government customers.

Carahsoft said Wednesday that it will serve as Lastwall’s public sector distributor, expanding access to IDCommand authentication tools across the public sector.

Get updates on the zero trust journeys across government directly from agency leaders and hear industry experts discuss the threats of advancing quantum computing capabilities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Tickets are still available here.

What Capabilities Does Lastwall’s IDCommand Suite Deliver?

The IDCommand suite includes enterprise, tactical and biometric authentication tools.

IDCommand Enterprise provides a cloud-native identity backbone with support for standards such as Personal Identity Verification/Common Access Cards, Security Assertion Markup Language and Fast IDentity Online 2. Meanwhile, IDCommand Tactical enables secure authentication in denied or bandwidth-limited environments.

IDCommand BOLT adds biometric authentication and quantum-resistant encryption to existing systems without requiring major infrastructure changes.

Lastwall’s IDCommand tools will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller network and multiple contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and IT Enterprise Solutions Software 2.

“Our partnership with Lastwall will help us deliver secure, quantum-resilient identity solutions to our Government customers,” Brian O’Donnell, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, commented. “Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to helping agencies modernize authentication, reduce credential risk and advance zero trust initiatives in line with new security mandates.”

How Will the Lastwall-Carahsoft Partnership Support Zero Trust Adoption?

The partnership comes as federal agencies face increasing pressure to strengthen cybersecurity posture amid evolving threats such as artificial intelligence-driven attacks and emerging quantum computing risks. The Department of War already requires all components to reach target-level zero trust compliance by 2027.

“Identity is no longer just an access point. It’s the new frontline in an era where quantum decryption and AI-driven impersonation converge to break what was once unbreakable,” Karl Holmqvist, CEO of Lastwall, stated. “Most organizations still treat identity as a checkbox, but the clock is ticking faster than they realize. This partnership with Carahsoft gives government and defense leaders a direct, trusted path to accelerate adoption of zero trust principles at the foundational identity layer, before today’s encryption becomes tomorrow’s open book.”

Carahsoft’s Recent Partnerships

Carahsoft also recently teamed with vendors such as AccuKnox to deliver AI-powered cloud-native application protection and with Certes to provide quantum-safe data encryption capabilities .

Carahsoft has also partnered with ColorTokens to distribute microsegmentation technology designed to prevent lateral movement of ransomware and other cyberthreats.