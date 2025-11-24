Carahsoft Technology has partnered with AccuKnox to deliver its zero trust security platform to the public sector.

What Will the Carahsoft-AccuKnox Partnership Offer?

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as AccuKnox’s Master Public Sector Reseller and Aggregator, providing government agencies streamlined access to its generative artificial intelligence-powered cloud native application protection platform, or CNAPP, which secures multi-cloud and on-premise workloads and devices—including Kubernetes, containers, application programming interfaces, AI/large language models, agentic AI, Internet of Things/edge, operational technology, satellites, drones, 5G networks, and virtual machines—across IT, operational technology, 5G, IoT and tactical edge environments.

The platform aims to support the Golden Dome for America system with unified zero trust and cybersecurity protections, ensuring compliance while offering real-time observability of vulnerabilities and attacks and isolating compromised areas to maintain integrity.

Carahsoft will offer AccuKnox’s platform through its reseller partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.

What Did Carahsoft’s Natalie Gregory Say About the Partnership