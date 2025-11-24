NASA Awards $147M in Contracts for Liquid Hydrogen Supply

NASA has awarded two firm-fixed-price contracts with a combined value of $147.2 million to supply nearly 37 million pounds of liquid hydrogen across its research and launch facilities, securing long-term access to a critical cryogenic fuel used in spaceflight and aeronautics programs.

Which Companies Will Supply the Liquid Hydrogen to NASA?

The agency said it selected Air Products and Chemicals of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Plug Power of Slingerlands, New York.

Air Products will provide the majority of the commodity, delivering up to 36.5 million pounds of liquid hydrogen to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama and Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The maximum value of the company’s award is about $144.4 million. The award to Air Products builds on earlier NASA contracts, including an agreement in 2022 to supply liquid hydrogen to the said sites, with work to be completed on Nov. 30.

Plug Power will supply up to approximately 480,000 pounds of liquid hydrogen to NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio, under a new contract worth about $2.8 million.

How Long Will the NASA Liquid Hydrogen Contracts Run?

Both contracts begin Dec. 1 and carry a two-year base period followed by three one-year options. If fully exercised, delivery can continue through Nov. 30, 2030.