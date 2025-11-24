Nokia is investing $4 billion to enhance its research, development and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. Of the total amount, $3.5 billion will go to R&D that aims to advance next-generation connectivity and artificial intelligence, while the remaining $500 million will go to capital expenditures for R&D and manufacturing in various U.S. states, Nokia said Friday.

Find out how AI, 5G, quantum and other advanced technologies are revolutionizing the modern battlefield at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. The highly anticipated GovCon event will bring together the nation’s top defense leaders, researchers and innovators to discuss initiatives to strengthen U.S. military capabilities and to build new partnerships that could lead to new warfighter capabilities. Purchase your tickets here.

How Will Nokia’s Investments Support U.S. R&D?

“Nokia innovation and technologies are foundational to today’s critical network infrastructure,” stated Justin Hotard, president and CEO of Nokia. “Our expanded investment will help strengthen the nation’s capacity to deliver greater security, productivity and prosperity through AI-optimized connectivity at scale, while advancing the newest research and innovation that will shape the future of networking for the years to come.”

The investment comes a few months after Nokia acquired Infinera, a connectivity technology provider based in San Jose, California, for $2.3 billion.

Infinera is building a new semiconductor fabrication plant in San Jose and an advanced test and packaging facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In January, the firm secured up to $93 million in funding from the Department of Commerce under the CHIPS Incentives Program to support the construction projects.