Nokia Commits $4B to Advance US Research & Manufacturing Capabilities

Justin Hotard/Nokia
Justin Hotard, president and CEO of Nokia. Hotard commented about Nokia's new investment.
Nokia is investing $4 billion to enhance its research, development and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. Of the total amount, $3.5 billion will go to R&D that aims to advance next-generation connectivity and artificial intelligence, while the remaining $500 million will go to capital expenditures for R&D and manufacturing in various U.S. states, Nokia said Friday.

How Will Nokia’s Investments Support U.S. R&D?

“Nokia innovation and technologies are foundational to today’s critical network infrastructure,” stated Justin Hotard, president and CEO of Nokia. “Our expanded investment will help strengthen the nation’s capacity to deliver greater security, productivity and prosperity through AI-optimized connectivity at scale, while advancing the newest research and innovation that will shape the future of networking for the years to come.”

The investment comes a few months after Nokia acquired Infinera, a connectivity technology provider based in San Jose, California, for $2.3 billion.

Infinera is building a new semiconductor fabrication plant in San Jose and an advanced test and packaging facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In January, the firm secured up to $93 million in funding from the Department of Commerce under the CHIPS Incentives Program to support the construction projects.

