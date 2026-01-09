Air Force Awards Redhorse ISR Data Analytics Contract

Redhorse will continue its support for data-driven intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance decision-making across the defense intelligence and security enterprise under a $14 million sole-source technical analysis and engineering contract from the Secretary of the Air Force, Concepts, Development and Management Office, or SAF/CDM.

The award, which has a one-year base and a six-month option period, involves the use of artificial intelligence to enhance decisions on investing, allocating and employing ISR resources, Redhorse said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

What Is Redhorse Supporting Under the SAF/CDM Contract?

Under the contract, Redhorse will utilize its ISR Data Enrichment and Aggregation, or IDEA, platform, an enterprise-grade data-as-a-service capability used to inform senior-level decisions.

With a user base of nearly 13,000, IDEA processes data from more than 50 different ISR sources. The system is designed to provide what the company calls the best record of “ground truth” to users worldwide.

How Does IDEA Support the Intelligence Enterprise?

Originally launched as a pilot effort, IDEA transitioned into an enterprise platform within three years to address longstanding challenges around data accuracy and standardization across the ISR community.

The platform uses advanced database technology and Python-based algorithms to aggregate, enrich and deconflict ISR requirements, collection, processing, exploitation and dissemination. Outputs are delivered through data visualizations and bulk data exports.