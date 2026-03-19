Parsons has achieved a significant milestone in space communications with the operational acceptance and deployment of the first S-Band Phased Array Receive and Transmit Antenna Node, or SPARTAN, from Raven Defense.

Now integrated into the OrbitXchange global network, the 6-meter system utilizes electronically steerable beams to simultaneously command and collect data from multiple spacecraft, offering government and commercial operators a high-performance, scalable alternative to traditional single-mission ground antennas, Parsons said Wednesday.

What Capabilities Does SPARTAN Deliver?

SPARTAN combines a full-motion parabolic antenna with a phased-array feed, enabling multiple simultaneous downlink beams alongside a dedicated uplink.

The system is designed to be adaptable, with configurations that can scale to larger apertures, integrate with legacy antennas or be deployed in coordinated networks to extend coverage.

Ed Baron, senior vice president of space engineering solutions at Parsons, said SPARTAN has an “expanded capability not available on standard ground antennas.”

How Does It Enhance OrbitXchange?

The antenna enhances OrbitXchange, Parsons’ cloud-based platform that connects users to a distributed network of commercial ground stations.

OrbitXchange is designed to provide satellite command, control and data services without requiring dedicated infrastructure, using shared antenna access and automated scheduling to support global operations. In 2025, Parsons was awarded a $30 million modification to a contract secured in 2021 to enable Blackjack satellite command and control, mission services, and operational planning using OrbitXchange and Parsons’ ground-operations-center-as-a-service framework.

By incorporating SPARTAN, the platform can support more concurrent missions and higher data demands within the same network. The antenna’s initial deployment is configured for national security space missions and supports the Unified S-Band and the Space Ground Link System used by U.S. government customers.

Fielding SPARTAN aligns with Parsons’ partnership with Raven Defense, a defense company founded in 2018 by former Raytheon Technologies, now RTX, employees to design and produce technology platforms for counter-drone operations and satellite communications.