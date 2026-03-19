Bob Costello, former chief information officer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has joined Merlin Group as chief digital and information officer. Costello will lead the company’s digital strategy, technology architecture and enterprise AI initiatives, Merlin Group said Thursday.

What Experience Does Bob Costello Bring?

Costello spent more than two decades at the Department of Homeland Security. He held the CIO role at CISA from 2021 to 2026, during which he oversaw enterprise IT, cybersecurity and modernization efforts supporting the agency’s civilian cyber defense mission. He also provided oversight for technology, security and data leadership functions.

Prior to CISA, he held a strategic advisory role at World Wide Technology and spent nearly a decade at Customs and Border Protection in senior leadership positions, including executive director roles overseeing enterprise networks and border enforcement and management systems.

Earlier in his career, Costello led network engineering and security initiatives at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force supporting command, control and satellite communications systems.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have accomplished over the past 20+ years in public service, especially supporting critical cybersecurity and infrastructure missions. Those experiences have shaped how I approach technology, leadership, and delivering real impact at scale,” Costello said in a LinkedIn post announcing his career move.

“Thrilled to begin this next chapter at Merlin Group, where innovation, mission focus, and cutting-edge technology come together in a unique way. I am energized to lead digital strategy, advance enterprise AI, and drive the deployment of mission-ready capabilities across Merlin’s platform and portfolio of companies,” he continued.

How Will Costello Support Merlin Group?

According to Merlin, Costello will work across its affiliates and portfolio companies to improve their digital capabilities and support the delivery of mission technologies to government and critical infrastructure customers.

The company operates through entities such as Merlin Ventures, Constellation GovCloud and Merlin Cyber to connect technology providers with public sector and regulated markets.

“Bob is a proven technology leader who understands how to translate complex mission requirements into practical, modern digital capabilities,” said David Phelps, CEO and chairman of Merlin Group.

“As Merlin continues to expand our platform and support the growth of cybersecurity and mission technology companies, Bob’s experience leading large-scale IT modernization efforts across the federal government will be invaluable,” he added.