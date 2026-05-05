Parsons and EVERYWHERE Communications have partnered to enable autonomous drone operations in austere environments under a Small Business Innovation Research initiative.

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What Does the EVERYWHERE Communications-Parsons Partnership Entail?

As part of the effort, EVERYWHERE Communications said Monday it will deploy an Iridium satellite-enabled data transport layer designed to allow drones to continue operating while transmitting mission data to command systems and operators.

According to the company, the technology is designed to support beyond-line-of-sight operations, data exfiltration, command and control, autonomous mission functions and coordinated operations among multiple systems.

Under the partnership, Parsons will provide TAK-as-a-Service with a focus on delivering TAK Server integration and sustainment services to meet the operational requirements of Department of War and federal agency users. The company’s role includes enabling secure deployment and ongoing support to facilitate situational awareness and data interoperability across globally dispersed mission environments.

TAK-as-a-Service is a service offering from Parsons designed to harness the full potential of the Tactical Assault Kit/Team Awareness Kit, or TAK, ecosystem.

What Did Parsons & EVERYWHERE Communications Leaders Say About the Collaboration?

“In an era where every second and every signal matters, this collaboration brings together resilient autonomy in the air and trusted mission systems on the ground to give our warfighters and intelligence professionals a decisive information advantage,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence at Parsons.

Jake Bailey, president of EVERYWHERE Communications, said the effort is intended to help maintain drone operations and intelligence delivery in environments where connectivity cannot be assured.