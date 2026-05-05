IDS Releases Updated CCaR Platform With Embedded AI Capabilities for Acquisition Decision Support

Integrated Data Services has launched version 2026.2.0 of its Comprehensive Cost and Requirement, or CCaR, platform, adding new capabilities to enhance support for the Department of War and federal civilian agencies amid a transition from peacetime acquisition toward wartime acquisition.

The update introduces AI Decision Advantage — a suite of embedded AI features that transition workflows from periodic, manual oversight to continuous monitoring and real-time decision support, IDS said Monday.

What Is New in CCaR v2026.2.0?

The new version includes three core AI components:

AI Insights: Uses generative AI to analyze requirements, budget and execution data and identify risks, opportunities and recommended actions

Uses generative AI to analyze requirements, budget and execution data and identify risks, opportunities and recommended actions AI Assistant: Automates data entry, validation and other repetitive tasks

Automates data entry, validation and other repetitive tasks Proactive Intelligence: Uses agentic AI to continuously monitor data and flag anomalies or emerging issues requiring attention

The platform also features a configurable workspace that allows users to track portfolio performance and access relevant data and analytics in a single interface.

How Does CCaR Support Acquisition Operations?

“Momentum is building across the Department of War to operationalize and standardize portfolio management, aligning policy, governance, and portfolio acquisition executive constructs,” said Tammer Olibah, CEO and president at IDS.

“As the DOW advances the Warfighting Acquisition System, CCaR enables a ‘Shift Left’ in AI, embedding intelligence at the point where data is created. This improves data quality at the source and strengthens downstream analytics, delivering portfolio-level decision advantage and AI-enabled insight,” Olibah explained.

The update builds on prior CCaR enhancements, including tools for portfolio prioritization and funding trade-off analysis.