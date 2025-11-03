in News, Technology

IDS Launches Latest CCaR System With New Prioritization Tool

Jeff Haberman / Integrated Data Services
Jeff Haberman. The VP of growth at IDS commented on the launch of the CCaR Prioritization Tool.
Jeff Haberman VP, Growth IDS

Integrated Data Services has unveiled CCaR v2025.4.0, the latest version of its Comprehensive Cost and Requirement system featuring the new CCaR Prioritization Tool.

“We’ve introduced the CCaR Prioritization Tool to help leaders cut through complexity and make confident, defensible funding decisions that drive real mission impact,” Jeff Haberman, vice president of growth at IDS, said in a LinkedIn post published Friday. “Decision-making just got a lot smarter.”

What Does the CCaR Prioritization Tool Do?

According to IDS, the CCaR Prioritization Tool aims to simplify complex decision-making processes for the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies.

The tool could enable organizations to set priorities by aligning criteria with their mission objectives. Users can weigh and score initiatives using consistent and repeatable logic. They can also visualize outcomes and compare trade-offs across budgets and requirements.

The tool helps eliminate guesswork and reduces reliance on siloed spreadsheets, supporting more informed allocation of resources.

What Is CCaR?

CCaR is IDS’ flagship enterprise requirements management product designed to provide program management capability for DOD and federal agencies.

The platform serves as a centralized source of information for program managers, automates manually intensive processes and integrates siloed program and financial management functions. It also provides organizations with reporting and analytics capabilities.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

