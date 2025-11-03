Xcelerate Solutions has nearly tripled its headquarters footprint in Tysons, Fairfax County, in Virginia, expanding from 7,759 to 23,073 square feet. CEO Mark Drever, President Vivek Malhotra and other members of the leadership team marked the recent expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 28, Xcelerate said Thursday.

How Will the Expansion Support Xcelerate’s Growth?

The expansion allows for additional staff and operations as the company prepares for continued growth. Xcelerate employs more than 1,400 people, including over 350 in Fairfax County, and expects its workforce to increase significantly in the coming year.

“As someone who grew up in Fairfax County, I’m especially proud to see Xcelerate continue to grow and invest in this community,” said Drever. “Fairfax has long been a hub for innovation and national security talent, and expanding our headquarters in Tysons allows us to deepen our roots, create more high-quality jobs, and strengthen our mission to protect and serve our nation.”

What Are Xcelerate’s Core Capabilities and Recent Acquisitions?

Founded on Sept. 11, 2009, Xcelerate provides integrated tools in enterprise vetting and analysis, critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity and digital modernization. It partners with the Transportation Security Administration, federal law enforcement, the Department of Defense and intelligence community agencies that protect the security and safety of the United States.

The company became a McNally Capital platform in 2023 and has since acquired VMD, General Dynamics Information Technology’s Background Investigation Assets and clearAvenue.

Xcelerate has earned recognition for its commitment to veterans and workforce excellence, including the U.S. Department of Labor’s 2023 Gold Award for recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans, and a spot in the Washington Business Journal’s 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington in 2025.

Beyond its core business, the company supports philanthropic initiatives through its Orange Spark program, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math education; health and well-being; military and veterans; and hunger and homelessness relief.