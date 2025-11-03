BTS Software Solutions has received a venture capital investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners. The funding will provide additional resources to expand BTS’s counter-unmanned aircraft systems and cybersecurity capabilities, strengthen its position in the national security sector and support future acquisitions, BTS said.

The BTS management team will remain the company’s majority owners and continue leading its strategic direction.

“We are delighted to secure this investment from Blue Delta as we embark on the next chapter in BTS’s growth,” said David Tohn, CEO of BTS. “Blue Delta’s deep and proven expertise in the national security market and their successful track record with companies like ours make them an ideal partner for our team as we continue to drive innovation for our national security and homeland defense customers and deliver unparalleled value to our nation’s missions.”

Why Did Blue Delta Invest in BTS?

Kevin Robbins, co-founder of Blue Delta Capital Partners and a past Wash100 Award recipient, said BTS has an impressive reputation for providing mission-critical technologies to national security clients. He noted that the investment will support BTS’s growth plans and help amplify its impact within the national security community.