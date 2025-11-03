Excella , an Arlington, Virginia-based technology firm, has received several awards recognizing its commitment to innovation and workplace culture.

What Recognitions Has Excella Received?

The company announced on Monday that it received the Washington Post Top Workplaces 2025 award for fostering a supportive work environment and the 2025 Arlington Best Business Award for Technology Business of the Year for its innovation, job creation and contributions to the community.

Excella earned three Energage awards: the Top Workplaces Industry Award in Technology for excellence as an employer in the tech sector, the Top Workplaces for Appreciation 2025 Award for its culture of recognition and celebrating employees’ achievements, and the Spring 2025 Culture Excellence Award, highlighting strengths in compensation and benefits, innovation, leadership, values and work-life balance.

The company was also named a Moxie Awards 2025 finalist for its entrepreneurship.

What Did Excella Executives Say About the Awards?

Burton White , CEO and co-founder of Excella, noted that the awards recognize the company’s daily efforts.

“Being named a top technology company is especially meaningful because it reinforces the idea that our people and our culture fuel innovation. These recognitions show that our transformative approach delivers results that last,” White said.