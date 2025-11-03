Private investment firm AE Industrial Partners has appointed Chris Aguemon and Bill Strobel as vice presidents in its Washington, D.C., office .

What Were Chris Aguemon’s Roles Before AE Industrial?

AE Industrial said Wednesday that Aguemon most recently served as VP at Arlington Capital Partners, where he oversaw acquisitions in the national security and defense sectors. Prior to that, he served for more than eight years in the U.S. Army as part of the Army Reserve. His time in the service includes a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, serving as a company commander in the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Arctos, TPG and Morgan Stanley.

What Other Positions Did Bill Strobel Hold?

Strobel spent over four years as VP at Liberty Strategic Capital, overseeing investments in national security and financial services. He previously served as an investment banking associate in mergers and acquisitions at Evercore, and served more than five years in the Navy as a resource management officer and nuclear submarine officer.

What Did Kirk Konert Say About AE Industrial’s Latest Hires?

“As we continue to invest in category-defining and critical tollgate national security companies, we are pleased to welcome Chris and Bill to our team,” said Kirk Konert , managing partner at AE Industrial.

“Their military, technical and investment experience gives them a rare perspective on how emerging technologies strengthen the national security ecosystem,” Konert added.