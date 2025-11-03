AeroVironment has partnered with OpenJAUS to integrate the Joint Architecture for Unmanned Systems standard into its AV_Halo Command cross-architecture software for controlling uncrewed systems to enhance interoperability among autonomous systems.

How Would the Integration Benefit Uncrewed Systems Developers?

The update combines AV_Halo Command’s modular software and application programming interfaces with the OpenJAUS software development kit, creating an open-standards framework for faster integration of UxS and control systems, AV said Friday, noting that the software is now compatible with JAUS-compliant assets, allowing original equipment manufacturers to integrate their platforms quickly and more easily.

The combined technology also delivers a scalable, platform- and sensor-agnostic command-and-control environment with a flexible and unified mission-ready toolkit that includes new systems and payloads, artificial intelligence capabilities and more input devices.

“The modern battlespace is defined by speed, complexity, and connectivity—and winning it demands seamless interoperability, not proprietary silos,” said Scott Bowman, chief technology officer at AV. “Our collaboration with OpenJAUS reinforces AV’s leadership in open-architecture design and our commitment to the Modular Open Systems Approach. By breaking down barriers between platforms and accelerating multi-capability integrations, we’re ensuring the warfighter stays ahead in an increasingly complex, data-driven battlespace.”

Through the company’s Tomahawk Grip ground control hardware, AV_Halo Command provides a single interface for viewing and operating more than 25 uncrewed systems from over a dozen manufacturers. Bowman said having unified control reduces training requirements and enables operators to focus on mission outcomes.

AV_Halo Command is integrated with systems from Parrot, Teal, Ghost Robotics, Boston Dynamics, QinetiQ North America, Skydio, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, AV and DefendTex.

What is JAUS?

JAUS, initiated in 1998 by the Department of Defense, established an open, vendor-neutral set of specifications that would enable unmanned vehicles to operate together. The standard, now maintained by SAE International’s AS-4 Unmanned Systems Committee, promotes modularity and interoperability across defense and commercial robotics.