DHS Planning $100M Contract for TACTICS Program

The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue an indefinite-delivery contract under the Tactical Communications and Technical Investigative Comprehensive Solutions, or TACTICS, program , a new requirement valued at over $100 million.

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What Is the Scope of the TACTICS Requirement?

According to a notice published Friday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System, the contract covers the procurement of renewable tactical communications and technical investigative surveillance, or TechOps, equipment from various original equipment manufacturers. The contractor will also provide related infrastructure, operations and maintenance services, supporting DHS and federal agencies in domestic and international locations.

The work spans radios and accessories, communications infrastructure, and maritime, airborne and satellite systems. It also includes video, audio and sensor-based devices used for collecting and managing operational data.

What Technical Services Are Included in the Contract?

The requirement includes services tied to deployment, maintenance and support of radio and TechOps systems. It also covers engineering, training, project management, and operations and sustainment functions.

What Are the Other Details of the Contract?

The contract is expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. DHS anticipates releasing the solicitation on Aug. 3, with contract completion scheduled for Sept. 29, 2031.

Building on the TacCom & TechOps III Program

The TACTICS program builds on DHS’s earlier TacCom and TechOps III effort, a more than $100 million initiative announced in December 2024 to support communications and surveillance operations. It also traces back to prior contract vehicles such as the TacCom II program, under which Hughes Network Systems was selected in 2017 to provide satellite technologies and services aimed at enhancing emergency communications, rural connectivity and communications-on-the-move capabilities.