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Jon Shaw Named VP of US Public Sector Sales at BeyondTrust

Photo: Jon Shaw/LinkedIn
Jon Shaw. BeyondTrust appointed Jon Shaw as vice president of sales for the U.S. public sector.
Jon Shaw VP, Sales BeyondTrust

Jon Shaw has joined BeyondTrust as vice president of sales for the U.S. public sector, bringing more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology and cybersecurity sales. Shaw announced the move in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Who Is Jon Shaw?

Shaw previously worked at Cohesity, most recently serving as director for commercial sales in the Americas. Earlier, he served as senior manager for commercial sales.

Before that, he spent over eight years at Cisco in multiple sales and leadership positions, including as an area sales manager for global virtual sales and a cybersecurity account manager focused on expanding adoption of the company’s security portfolio.

He  began his career at IKON Office Solutions, building experience in enterprise account management.

Why Does Shaw’s Appointment Matter for BeyondTrust?

Shaw’s appointment comes as BeyondTrust continues to expand its footprint in the federal market through its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized cybersecurity offerings.

The company has achieved FedRAMP High authorization for Endpoint Privilege Management and Password Safe and has continued to broaden its authorized portfolio with identity security capabilities designed for government use

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Written by Kristen Smith

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