Vantor Books $70M NGA Contract for GEGD Pro GEOINT Platform

Vantor has secured a $70 million Option Year 1 contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to continue work under the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery, or G-EGD, program.

The latest contract award highlights the growing demand for scalable GEOINT platforms and the expanding role of spatial intelligence in mission operations—topics that align with discussions at upcoming forums. Attend the 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, and join experts as they examine how technology is transforming intelligence operations, with a focus on data, AI, cyber capabilities and secure information-sharing as agencies modernize under constrained budgets. Save your spot now!

Under the follow-on award, the company said Monday it will operate and enhance GEGD Pro, a web-based platform that serves as the U.S. government’s commercial GEOINT system.

What Is GEGD Pro?

GEGD Pro is a web-based GEOINT platform built on Vantor’s Tensorglobe software suite and designed exclusively for NGA. It provides access to commercial and government-furnished GEOINT data for more than 1.2 million users across over 250 organizations.

The system integrates multiple geospatial data sources, including digital maps, persistent change model data and derived products. It supports secure viewing, streaming and analysis of large-scale datasets, including radar data, electro-optical imagery and other NGA-procured content.

Susanne Hake, executive vice president and general manager of U.S. government at Vantor, said the platform supports national security missions while scaling to meet future requirements.

“The platform delivers uninterrupted, trusted access to GEOINT, enabling faster, more informed operational decisions and delivering capabilities that can extend beyond a single agency to other mission partners,” added Hake.

The company is introducing enhancements to GEGD Pro, including a unified mission workspace with collaboration and alert capabilities; secure application programming interfaces for programmatic access; enhanced integration of government-furnished information; improved interoperability; and expanded access to commercial imagery and derived products.

How Does the NGA Contract Award Support Vantor’s Spatial Intelligence Strategy?

Vantor said the contract advances the deployment of its Tensorglobe spatial intelligence platform, which underpins GEGD Pro.

The latest award came a month after Vantor won an NGA Luno B contract to provide automated, near-real-time orbital intelligence on space objects. It also secured a contract under the Luno B program to provide artificial intelligence-based change detection insights to support the agency’s mapping and intelligence missions.

Vantor recently partnered with Windward to integrate capabilities to improve maritime domain awareness and teamed up with Google to integrate Earth AI imagery models into the Tensorglobe platform for geospatial analysis in classified environments. It also announced plans to expand its satellite constellation with Vantage and Pulse systems.