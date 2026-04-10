Vantor has announced plans to expand its satellite constellation with Vantage and Pulse systems as part of a new architecture designed to combine high-resolution imaging and real-time global monitoring into a single commercial offering to enable government and commercial clients to generate intelligence and support tactical operations.

As companies like Vantor expand integrated systems for persistent coverage and detailed geospatial data, these developments reflect broader trends across government and industry. Save your seat at the 2026 Air and Space Summit to connect with leaders as they discuss emerging capabilities and developments across the evolving air and space landscape.

The company said Thursday the expansion aims to eliminate a longstanding tradeoff in space-based intelligence.

“Our next generation constellation combines high-resolution imaging with persistent monitoring. Instead of snapshots, you have a continuously updated view of what’s happening—as frequently as every 15 minutes,” Susanne Hake, executive vice president and general manager for the U.S. government at Vantor, said in a LinkedIn post.

“From a mission perspective, that’s a meaningful shift. It enables faster detection of anomalies, a more current operational picture, and better support for autonomous systems in complex, contested environments,” Hake added.

What Capabilities Will Vantor Vantage & Pulse Satellites Offer?

Vantor Vantage will consist of 20-centimeter-class imaging satellites designed to deliver high-resolution imagery, while Vantor Pulse will include a fleet of 40-centimeter-class satellites built for persistent, high-frequency monitoring.

Vantor said these systems build on the company’s WorldView Legion program and will support continuously updated 2D and 3D views of the Earth, allowing users to detect change, update maps, track activity and monitor developments.

The expanded constellation is expected to increase collection capacity and improve revisit rates fivefold, enabling imaging of the same location as frequently as every 15 minutes.

The company expects to launch the first Pulse satellites as soon as 2027, with the first two Vantage satellites planned for deployment as soon as 2029.

“Vantage and Pulse usher in a new era of space-based intelligence—it’s the first time that governments and businesses can get both detailed imaging and real-time monitoring from a single commercial system,” said Vantor CEO Dan Smoot.

“That fundamentally changes how intelligence is generated and used. Instead of choosing between accuracy and speed, customers can seamlessly collect, fuse, and deploy our multi-class intelligence within their sovereign systems, turning space-based data into a real-time operational capability,” Smoot added.

How Will the New Satellite Systems Support Tensorglobe?

According to Vantor, the new satellites will integrate with Tensorglobe, an artificial intelligence-enabled spatial intelligence platform. TensorGlobe integrates data from space, air and ground systems to form a unified spatial foundation designed for geospatial AI models.

The company said the expanded constellation will increase the frequency and freshness of data supporting Tensorglobe, enhancing its ability to deliver real-time intelligence.

What Recent Contracts & Partnerships Support Vantor’s Spatial Intelligence Strategy?

Vantor has secured contracts and partnerships to expand its spatial intelligence capabilities since its rebranding from Maxar Intelligence. The company won a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Luno B contract to provide automated, near real-time orbital intelligence on space objects, supporting space domain awareness and national security missions. It also partnered with Google to integrate Earth AI imagery models into the Tensorglobe platform for geospatial analysis in classified and air-gapped environments.

Vantor has also partnered with SkyFi to broaden access to its satellite imagery and spatial data products for commercial applications. In addition, the company is working with Niantic Spatial to develop a visual positioning system designed to support navigation and operations in GPS-denied environments.