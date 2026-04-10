Booz Allen Invests in Portal Space Systems

Booz Allen Ventures, the venture capital arm of Booz Allen Hamilton, has invested in Portal Space Systems to advance the development of maneuverable spacecraft in support of next-generation orbital missions.

Booz Allen’s investment in next-generation space capabilities highlights continued momentum across the space sector as companies advance new technologies and partnerships. Attend the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 and join space industry and government leaders to discuss the latest developments across the sector. Book your spot now!

What Does Portal Space Systems Do?

Booz Allen said Thursday Portal Space Systems develops maneuverable spacecraft designed to support a range of missions in orbit.

The company is developing Starburst, an orbital maneuvering vehicle intended to enable fast and responsive operations within a specific orbit, and Supernova, a transorbital spacecraft designed to travel between different orbital regimes.

Portal said both platforms are designed as multirole systems capable of carrying various payloads. Supernova uses a proprietary solar thermal propulsion system intended to enable high-energy maneuvering and extended operational range.

What Did Booz Allen & Portal Space Leaders Say About the Investment?

Eric Hoffman, senior vice president of space solutions at Booz Allen, said maintaining advantage in space requires speed, agility and resilience.

“Portal’s ability to enable rapid, dynamic maneuvering in orbit allows operators to reposition and respond in real time and addresses a critical need our customers face in an increasingly contested environment,” Hoffman noted.

Jeff Thornburg, CEO of Portal Space Systems, said operational conditions in space demand greater speed and range.

“Booz Allen brings a deep understanding of those operational realities, and their investment reflects a shared belief that maneuverability is essential to maintaining advantage in orbit. Together, we are focused on delivering that capability at the speed and scale required by the mission,” Thornburg added.

Travis Bales, director of Booz Allen Ventures, said the firm invests in technologies intended to provide clients with a speed advantage.

“Portal Space Systems addresses a critical gap in orbital warfare with the unprecedented combination of delta-v and thrust capabilities. This investment reconfirms Booz Allen’s commitment to the space domain and backing teams to accomplish the hardest missions for our customers,” Bales added.

How Does Booz Allen Ventures Support Space, AI & Cyber Capabilities?

Launched in 2022, Booz Allen Ventures has invested in space-focused companies to advance automation, resilience and operational performance. These include Quindar, Albedo and Starfish Space.

The firm has also backed companies focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced communications, including O-RAN Development Co. for AI-native 5G and emerging 6G networks, Hadean for AI-enabled digital wargaming and command-and-control capabilities, and Corsha for machine identity technology to help secure operational systems and critical infrastructure.

In July 2025, Booz Allen increased its capital commitment to its venture capital arm to $300 million to advance investments in early-stage tech companies and drive innovation in support of U.S. government missions.