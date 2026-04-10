Odyssey has appointed Clara Conti, a former executive at Obscurity Labs and Red Hat and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, as director of capture management.

The company said in a LinkedIn post Thursday that Conti’s background in government technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation will support its efforts to expand market presence and deliver capabilities to federal customers.

The government is increasingly integrating AI and other advanced technologies to modernize systems and operations. At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22, industry and government leaders will discuss modernization initiatives, challenges and priorities across federal civilian, defense and executive branch agencies. Tickets are still available here.

Who Is Clara Conti?

Conti is bringing to Odyssey more than 20 years of experience in business development, revenue growth and leadership across government and defense markets.

At Obscurity Labs, a cybersecurity firm supporting customers in public and private sectors, she held the role of president of revenue and strategy.

She also briefly served as vice president and general manager at Red Hat Public Sector.

Her career includes leadership at ATSI, Presidio Federal, IBM, Aurora Technology Solutions and SourceAmerica.

What Does Odyssey Do for Federal Customers?

Founded in 1997, Odyssey provides engineering, technical, analytical and management support services to government and commercial clients. Its capabilities span space and missile defense, aviation, AI, and command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The company has secured major contracts with the U.S. Air Force, including a $531 million award to support ISR and special operations programs and a $162 million contract supporting nuclear command, control and communications efforts.