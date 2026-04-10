Everpure has appointed Katherine Hennessey as head of U.S. government strategy to support public sector presence expansion efforts.

What Will Hennessey Focus on in the Role?

Hennessey will lead go-to-market efforts across federal, state and local markets, playing a key role in positioning the company as the premier storage platform for agencies scaling artificial intelligence adoption and prioritizing data resilience, Everpure wrote in a LinkedIn post, noting that the new U.S. government strategy head “is known for helping innovative technologies align with complex missions and scale into operational impact.”

Who Is Katherine Hennessey?

Hennessey brings more than 25 years of experience spanning government, industry and academia, with a focus on cybersecurity, national security and technology policy.

She most recently served as head of government services at NightDragon, a late-stage venture capital firm focused on defense and national security technologies.

Earlier in her career, she held vice president roles at Forescout Technologies and Morhard & Associates, where she advised clients on federal engagement strategy; held academic roles at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and Rice University; and founded and led Gronberg Consulting, a government affairs consulting firm focused on optimizing industry interaction with government stakeholders and policymakers.

Her government experience includes serving on the Senate Appropriations Committee, where she managed funding and policy matters across agencies, including the Departments of Commerce and Justice, NASA, and the National Science Foundation.

She currently serves as a senior fellow at Auburn University’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security.

How Does the Appointment Align With Everpure’s Rebrand?

Hennessey’s appointment follows Everpure’s rebrand from Pure Storage, a shift that reflects the company’s evolution from a data storage provider to a broader data management platform.

The company said the new identity aligns with its focus on enabling enterprise data clouds, where organizations can manage, govern and operationalize data across environments through software-driven, policy-based approaches.

As part of that shift, Everpure is acquiring 1touch, a move aimed at expanding capabilities in data discovery, classification, and contextualization to help customers make data AI-ready while strengthening cyber resilience and compliance.