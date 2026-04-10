Telos Xacta Suite Secures FedRAMP High Authorization

Telos has announced that its full Xacta Cyber governance, risk and compliance, or GRC, platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Impact Level High authorization.

The company said Wednesday that the achievement follows the recent approval of Xacta.io and Xacta.ai modules.

“Achieving FedRAMP High authorization demonstrates that the Xacta Cyber GRC platform meets the rigorous security requirements needed to operate in the government’s most sensitive environments,” John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos, stated.

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What Capabilities Does Telos Xacta Provide?

The newly authorized modules introduce additional integration and artificial intelligence capabilities for federal customers. Xacta.io connects multiple security tools to deliver centralized risk insights. Xacta.ai, launched in October, applies AI to analyze data and generate actionable intelligence for compliance and risk management.

Xacta 360 rounds up the Xacta suite. The tool automates cyber GRC to enable continuous monitoring and speed up authorization.

Xacta 360 was certified at FedRAMP High in July 2025.

“Xacta combines AI-driven automation and deep regulatory expertise to help federal agencies dramatically reduce the time required to implement and validate controls — turning compliance into a faster, more insight-driven operation,” Wood added.

Telos is supplying its Xacta suite to automate Air Force cyber GRC requirements. In June 2025, the company secured a one-year, $3.7 million contract option to continue providing the Air Force with Xacta cyber GRC access.

What Services Does Telos Provide Defense Organizations?

Beyond its Xacta platform, Telos provides network modernization and communications support across multiple Department of War initiatives.

The company, alongside Government Acquisitions Inc., is supporting efforts to expand and enhance the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wi-Fi network to improve connectivity, collaboration and training environments.

Telos also supports the DOW’s Microwave Line of Sight, or MLoS, program, which aims to deliver secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency and rapidly deployable communications infrastructure for warfighters operating in austere environments.