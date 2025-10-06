Telos Launches Xacta.ai to Accelerate Cyber Compliance

Telos has unveiled Xacta.ai, a new artificial intelligence engine within its Xacta cyber governance, risk and compliance platform. The capability is designed to automate key compliance functions and give organizations a clearer, data-backed view of cyber risk, Telos said Wednesday.

AI-Enhanced Risk and Compliance Support

Built from decades of operational and regulatory expertise, Xacta.ai applies real-time, pre-engineered prompts; AI-assisted data tagging; and retrieval-augmented generation to help teams interpret requirements, validate controls and generate implementation statements in seconds. The tool allows users to integrate their internal knowledge with Xacta’s pre-engineered data models, enabling precise, context-aware answers to complex governance and security questions.

Telos said the feature helps organizations move from reactive compliance toward proactive risk management. Pilot programs have shown reductions in compliance task durations from several months to just over a week, and documentation time cut by more than 90 percent.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 to learn more about how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing national defense and security. Delve into AI-driven innovations alongside leading technologists, policy makers and homeland security leaders.

“With Xacta.ai, we’re not just adding AI to cyber GRC – we’re redefining what’s possible,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “By uniting decades of cyber risk management and security compliance expertise with the latest AI innovations, we’re equipping organizations with the insight they need to move past reactive check-the-box compliance and take control of their risk management with greater clarity and confidence.”

Key capabilities of Xacta.ai include:

Automated generation of control implementation statements and validation steps

AI-driven risk remediation suggestions for identified risks

Contextual analysis that surfaces gaps and interdependencies across assets

An adaptive prompt library that speeds up authority to operate decisions

AI-assisted compliance reflects a shift in risk management. According to Michael Rasmussen, analyst at GRC 20/20 Research, embedding regulatory and security expertise into automated workflows reduces manual effort, improves consistency, and enables faster, better-informed decisions.

Xacta.ai is now available on the Xacta platform.