Oshkosh Defense has secured an $89 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal, or ACC-DTA, for Palletized Load System A2 vehicles, kits and installations .

The Oshkosh subsidiary said Wednesday the acquisition under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles V contract supports the Army’s fleet modernization and sustainment efforts. Procurement under the FHTV contract will continue through August 2029.

“We are delivering next-generation capabilities that keep soldiers safer for today’s missions while providing a foundation to enable the fleet for the future fight,” said Pat Williams , chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense.

Advancing Multi-Domain Capabilities

The PLS A2 system supports future multi-domain operations and sustainment by integrating advanced technologies, such as by-wire functionality for autonomous operation and active safety systems, which boost protection and operational efficiency in contested environments. Its open architecture enables seamless integration of new technologies.

Fleet Modernization

The FHTV program, including the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck A4, allows the Army to use common militarized commercial parts, reducing lifecycle costs and efficiently integrating new and recapitalized versions to enhance existing fleet vehicles. This enables the rapid delivery of essential capabilities to soldiers.