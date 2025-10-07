Agile Defense Hires Angela Estes as VP, Army

Agile Defense has appointed Angela Estes, a data and cybersecurity leader, as vice president, Army.

In this capacity, Estes will focus on advancing client satisfaction, execution and operational efficiency for Army customers while driving portfolio growth.

“Angela will be a force multiplier for Agile Defense. Her ability to bring creativity and clarity to mission-critical environments—where precision and excellence are non-negotiable—is exactly the kind of leadership we need to drive us forward,” Khalid Hassouneh, executive vice president and chief delivery officer at Agile Defense, said in a statement published Thursday.

Who Is Angela Estes?

Estes most recently served as practice area director of data architecture at LMI, where she led digital modernization efforts across defense, intelligence, homeland security, space and civilian sectors. In this role, she led artificial intelligence and data integration programs, including F-35 sustainment and enterprise platforms for Army Special Operations.

She has over two decades of experience supporting the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community, including 12 years with U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Special Operations Command and Joint Special Operations Command. She held various roles at JSOC, including data portfolio director and information security specialist.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the U.S. Air Force veteran’s industry career included time as chief information security officer at CACI subsidiary ID Technologies; tactical systems liaison at Riverside Research; and system engineer at L3 Technologies.