Aurelius Systems, a defense company providing counter-unmanned aerial system technologies, has recruited Dustin Hicks to serve as its new head of growth. The company said Monday that Hicks, a seasoned industry executive, will oversee the execution of its business development strategies and capture new opportunities in the defense and national security markets.

Get to Know Dustin Hicks

Hicks brings to Aurelius over 26 years of experience in business development, government and military. Before he joined the Washington, D.C.-headquartered firm, he led strategic capture and drove revenue growth at Anduril Industries.

He also held senior acquisition and advisory roles at the Army Futures Command and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.

Aurelius CEO Michael LaFramboise said Hicks’ extensive industry leadership and relationships will be critical to the company’s efforts to expand its defense market footprint domestically and abroad and scale its Archimedes laser defense system, an autonomous platform that uses directed energy to neutralize drone threats.

“Aurelius’s technology, leadership and mission are aligned with the evolving priorities of government customers, making this new role pivotal as we move from development into large-scale deployment,” he added.

Aurelius Raises $10M Seed Funding

Hicks’ appointment comes days after Aurelius raised $10 million during its initial seed funding round led by General Catalyst and Draper Associates. The company used the sum to grow its engineering and manufacturing capacity and continue work toward the operational readiness of the Archimedes laser platform.