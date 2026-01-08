SkyFi and Vantor, formerly Maxar Intelligence, have partnered to deliver high-resolution Earth observation products and analytics to customers. SkyFi said Wednesday that, under the partnership, Vantor’s satellite tasking, imagery and spatial content products will be available via its platform.

How Does the SkyFi-Vantor Partnership Benefit Users?

Will Cocos, chief transformation officer at Vantor, said teaming up with SkyFi expands customer access to his company’s spatial content products.

“SkyFi has a fast-growing user base and an easy-to-use platform, making them an ideal partner to help us bring the most advanced space-based intelligence to more customers,” he added.

Under the partnership, SkyFi users will get access to Vantor’s over two decades of archival satellite imagery, 3D terrain data and 2D global imagery basemaps. Enterprise users with SkyFi Pro accounts gain additional capabilities, such as application programming interface access for workflow integration, customizable revisit rates for areas of interest and tools to manage user budgets and access.

The combined capabilities support diverse missions across environmental monitoring, disaster response, urban planning, resource management, infrastructure development and supply chain visibility.

What Role Does Vantor Play in Space Domain Awareness?

Vantor also provides spatial intelligence to enable national security missions. In 2025, the company secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force to deliver continuous tracking of orbital objects using its non-Earth imagery technology, capturing sub-10-centimeter resolution images of satellites and debris.

Vantor also contributes to the Office of Space Commerce’s Commercial COLA Gap Pathfinder and the Space Force Apollo Accelerator, where its space domain awareness tools support collision avoidance and orbital threat assessment.