Maxar Businesses Rebrand as Vantor, Lanteris Space Systems

Maxar Intelligence has rebranded as Vantor, marking its transition from a satellite imagery provider to an end-to-end spatial intelligence company.

Maxar Space Systems has changed its name to Lanteris Space Systems, reflecting its transformation into a defense and space technology company focused on advancing innovation in national security, space infrastructure, missile tracking, deep space exploration and commercial connectivity.

In 2023, Maxar split into two separate businesses – Maxar Intelligence and Maxar Space Systems — after private equity firm Advent International closed its acquisition of Maxar in an all-cash transaction worth approximately $6.4 billion.

Vantor CEO Dan Smoot on Delivering a Unified Intelligence Picture

“Vantor represents a company transformed. We’re not just a satellite imagery provider. We’re delivering end-to-end solutions capable of connecting sensor data from every domain, providing a unified intelligence picture that they can turn into a competitive advantage,” said Vantor CEO Dan Smoot.

Vantor has partnered with defense and commercial innovators to jointly develop integrated intelligence platforms.

“Delivering static satellite imagery and analytics through siloed web portals is no longer sufficient,” Smoot noted. “Our customers need real-time intelligence about the world flowing directly into their systems to ensure that autonomous platforms can effectively navigate in the air and the ground, military units gain full command and control of the battlespace, and businesses effectively track critical assets in real time.”

Vantor’s Spatial Intelligence Platform TensorGlobe

In addition to the rebranding effort, Vantor has launched TensorGlobe, an artificial intelligence-enabled spatial intelligence platform.

TensorGlobe is designed to automate the intelligence cycle by integrating sensor data from space, ground and air to build a living 3D globe. The platform supports the Vantor Hub, a cloud-based environment that provides on-demand access to the company’s own spatial intelligence.

“We give customers the power to integrate raw pixels from any sensor into an AI-ready living globe that can connect every human and machine to the same ground truth,” said Peter Wilczynski, chief product officer at Vantor.

Lanteris Space Systems & Its Core Focus Areas

Lanteris Space Systems, which rebranded from Maxar Space Systems, is focused on delivering autonomy, resilience and infrastructure to customers in support of their missions.

The innovation roadmap of Lanteris is focused on three areas: national security and defense tech; space infrastructure; and connectivity and exploration.

“Our mission is to deliver mission-critical capabilities in space—faster, smarter, and more resilient than ever before, made possible by the dedication and expertise of our people,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Lanteris Space Systems. “From tracking emerging threats to enabling humanity’s push into deep space, we’re building the systems that will define the future of security, communications and exploration.”