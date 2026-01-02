The U.S. Army has awarded Boeing a $2.73 billion firm-fixed-price contract to provide post-production support services for the AH-64 Apache fleet.

Specific work sites and funding will be identified at the task order level, with a period of performance extending through Dec. 31, 2030, the Department of War said Wednesday.

As the Army refines its approach to modernizing and sustaining key platforms under its transformation effort, long-term fleet readiness remains a central consideration.

How Does the Boeing Contract Support Long-Term Apache Sustainment?

The new contract supports long-term sustainment of the Army’s Apache fleet as the platform continues to serve as the service’s primary attack helicopter. The Apache program is expected to remain operational into the 2060s, supported by a modular open systems architecture and continuous upgrades.

The award follows a series of Apache-related contracts issued to Boeing. In November 2025, the company received a $4.68 billion firm-fixed-price contract from the Army for new AH-64E Apache helicopters, crew trainers and associated equipment. That effort, which includes foreign military sales funding for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait, runs through 2032. Other Army awards issued in recent years cover production, remanufacturing, technical support and engineering services, and engine integration.

Apache helicopters, also used by allied forces worldwide, have logged more than 5 million flight hours, including combat operations.