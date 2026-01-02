CACI International has added retired Navy Adm. Michael Gilday and former Northrop Grumman executive David Keffer to its board of directors. Gilday and Keffer will serve as independent directors.

“Their extensive leadership experience and defense sector knowledge will strengthen CACI’s continued ability to drive shareholder value while delivering solutions to the nation’s most complex challenges,” stated Lisa Disbrow, chair of CACI’s board.

“These latest additions to the board ensure that CACI remains vigilant in our resolve to address new and emerging national security threats,” she added.

Who Is Michael Gilday?

Gilday served as the 32nd chief of naval operations from August 2019 through August 2023.

A surface warfare officer, his sea duty included deployments aboard USS Chandler, USS Princeton and USS Gettysburg, USS Higgins and USS Benfold. He commanded Destroyer Squadron 7 and, as a flag officer, led Carrier Strike Group 8, U.S. 10th Fleet and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command. He also held leadership roles at NATO’s Joint Force Command Lisbon, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO and the Joint Staff.

Who Is David Keffer?

Keffer stepped down as corporate vice president and chief financial officer of Northrop Grumman in 2024, after almost five years of service to the defense company.

Before he joined Northrop in 2020, he served as a general partner at Blue Delta Capital Partners.

The experienced GovCon leader also held the roles of executive vice president and CFO at CSRA Inc. and was instrumental in the company’s sale to General Dynamics in 2018.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Keffer spent over 12 years at SRA International, where he served in senior financial leadership positions.

He holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.