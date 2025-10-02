in Executive Moves, News

GE Aerospace Appoints Former Northrop CEO Wesley Bush as Board Director

Wesley Bush
Wesley Bush headshot. Bush has been appointed to the board of directors of GE Aerospace.
GE Aerospace has appointed Wesley Bush, former Northrop Grumman chairman and CEO, to its board of directors, effective Dec. 1. He will join the board’s audit committee, the company said Wednesday.

Bush’s Career Track Record

Bush will provide the board almost 40 years of aerospace industry experience, including other previous roles in Northrop Grumman as chief operating officer, chief financial officer and president of the company’s space technology business. He had also served as president and CEO of the aeronautical systems business of TRW before Northrop Grumman acquired the company in December 2002.

Lawrence Culp Jr., GE Aerospace chairman and CEO, welcomed the appointment of Bush.

“Wes’s extensive leadership, engineering and aerospace and defense industry experience will help our company continue to drive shareholder value, support our customers, especially our warfighters, and invent the future of flight,” Culp said.

Meanwhile, GE Aerospace also announced the December board departure of Steve Angel, who will join CSX as president and CEO. Culp acknowledged Angel’s contribution in the 2024 spinoff of the company’s energy business into GE Vernova

Photo by Backgroundy / Shutterstock
