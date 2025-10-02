A joint venture that provides IT system engineering and sustainment services has won a contract to help an intelligence community customer modernize its systems with artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.

Known as Patrius, the joint venture will work to engineer and deploy global enterprise services to benefit the various critical IT capabilities of the customer, Capital Solutions Group – which formed the joint venture with Fuse Engineering and Evlos Technology – said Tuesday.

Patrius Contract to Support Security Priorities

More than providing services to an IC customer, the contract can also speed up the adoption of cloud offerings, according to Kyle Singleton, CEO of Evlos.

“By harnessing the latest advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, and applying proven architectures, automation and cost-optimized strategies, we’ll help deliver resilient, secure and sustainable enterprise services that align with our nation’s global security priorities,” Singleton added.

Also commenting on the contract, Fuse President and Patrius managing partner Sidney Hall said, “We’re excited to partner with this customer in building and sustaining next generation services to support their critical national security mission.”

Strength of Joint Venture Model

For his part, CSG CEO Jeff May said, “Winning this award demonstrates the strength of the joint venture model and the value of combining our talented teams and robust capabilities.”

Hall touted the benefits of the joint venture as well, saying, “The partnership between CSG, Evlos and Fuse will be a great match for our customer’s needs and an enabler for innovation and mission enhancement.”