The Defense Human Resources Activity has tasked Peraton to support the mission of the Defense Suicide Prevention Office.

The task order calls for the company to develop and deliver training programs for suicide response teams and senior leaders under the Department of Defense Postvention Response System to enhance their ability to handle the organized response that follows suicide incidents, Peraton said Wednesday. The training will also help teams foster open, stigma-mitigating conversations that encourage help-seeking.

Online training will be offered through the DOD’s Joint Knowledge Online platform accessible anywhere.

Suicide Risk Reduction

Tom Afferton, president of Peraton’s cyber mission sector, underscored the importance of servicemembers and their families to his company’s efforts, noting that veterans comprise nearly a quarter of Peraton’s employees.

“We are honored to be a strategic partner to the suicide response teams by providing the tools to increase knowledge, skills and ultimately helping reduce suicide risk in the future,” the company executive remarked.