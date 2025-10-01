MetTel has entered a strategic partnership with TekSynap to modernize the communications infrastructure of defense and intelligence agencies.

Don Parente, vice president of public sector sales and solution architecture for MetTel, said Tuesday that the technology companies will combine their “deep expertise in secure network services and agile IT solutions” to support defense and intelligence missions.

“Together, we’re bringing federal agencies the tools they need to modernize legacy infrastructure while enhancing resilience, performance and security,” the executive added.

What MetTel, TekSynap Offer

Under the partnership, the companies will provide the government with a Software-Defined Wide Area Network to improve communications infrastructure performance and simplify management, transform outdated copper landlines that support safety-critical systems to enhance cost-efficiency and resilience, and deploy secure and scalable Wi-Fi in high-demand and high-security environments.

MetTel is a long-time government partner who has overseen major federal modernization efforts, including the U.S. Postal Service’s replacement of over 17,000 copper landlines. Meanwhile, TekSynap delivers transformative IT products and services to mission-critical environments and has worked with the Department of Defense and intelligence community partners.

“Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver resilient communications, advanced cybersecurity, and comprehensive mission support, empowering our nation’s defenders with the trusted technology and services they need to succeed in an increasingly complex environment,” stated Henry Tragle, senior vice president of integration services at TekSynap.