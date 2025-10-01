Mistral has secured a hybrid cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price contract valued at $982 million from the U.S. Army for lethal unmanned systems. The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis and is expected to run through 2030, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order. The Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland serves as the contracting activity.

Mistral’s Drones

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Mistral provides tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, and loitering munitions to counter peer and near-peer threats.

Its drones are lightweight and manpack portable, generate low noise and low thermal signature, and are equipped with electro-optical day/night seeker, electric motor, and sensor-to-shooter capability.

According to Mistral, the UAVs can serve as an organic fire support system for users operating with limited artillery. The platforms can engage mounted or dismounted targets within and beyond line of sight.

Contract Win for GOLAM II Munitions

In May 2024, the company secured an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command for Ground Organic Loitering Aerial Munition – Echelon II, or GOLAM II, munitions. The IDIQ, valued at $73.6 million, also covers spares and support services.

GOLAM II offers single or multi-shot all up rounds, a launch system and a ground datalink to support precision strike in any environment.