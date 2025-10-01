in Cloud, News

AWS & Lockheed Martin Demonstrate Cloud-Based Communications Platform

Photo by Golden Dayz/Shutterstock
Cloud technology. AWS and Lockheed Martin demonstrated Cloud Edge Global Access, a cloud-based communications platform.
Cloud technology

Amazon Web Services and Lockheed Martin collaborated to demonstrate an advanced cloud-based communication technology, designed to enhance military communications at the tactical edge, during Project Convergence Capstone 5 at Fort Irwin.

AWS said Monday the companies showcased how Cloud Edge Global Access, or CEGA, can streamline data flow, delivering seamless access across military networks within diverse security domains. This reduces disruptions and boosts efficiency, resulting in reliable and secure communications for timely decision-making.

Secure & Resilient Cross-Domain Connectivity

At the PCC5, CEGA effectively bridged communications among different classification levels, allowing smooth information sharing on the battlefield. The data was kept secure during transmission from the front lines to cloud servers like AWS GovCloud by leveraging multiple encryption layers, protected tunnels, dynamic internet protocol addresses and temporary networks. With the data successfully moving securely between different security levels, the system meets Impact Level 5 and IL6 standards. The system also validated its ability to maintain connectivity despite severe weather, simulated cyber threats and shifting mission demands.

Enhancing Military Communication & Decision-Making

CEGA showed its capabilities by handling unmanned aerial vehicle tracking data. It created fast connections that sent real-time drone information from the field to cloud systems, providing commanders with enhanced situational awareness and quicker updates to better understand the situation.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cloud

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Logo / hupside
Hupside logo. Hupside closed a $1.7 million pre-seed funding round, aligning with the public availability of Hupchecker.
Hupside Raises Funding to Advance Human-Centered AI Adoption
Mistral Inc logo
Mistral's logo. Mistral received a sole-source contract from the Army for unmanned systems.
Mistral Receives $982M Army Contract for Lethal Unmanned Systems