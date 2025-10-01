Amazon Web Services and Lockheed Martin collaborated to demonstrate an advanced cloud-based communication technology , designed to enhance military communications at the tactical edge, during Project Convergence Capstone 5 at Fort Irwin.

AWS said Monday the companies showcased how Cloud Edge Global Access, or CEGA, can streamline data flow, delivering seamless access across military networks within diverse security domains. This reduces disruptions and boosts efficiency, resulting in reliable and secure communications for timely decision-making.

Secure & Resilient Cross-Domain Connectivity

At the PCC5, CEGA effectively bridged communications among different classification levels, allowing smooth information sharing on the battlefield. The data was kept secure during transmission from the front lines to cloud servers like AWS GovCloud by leveraging multiple encryption layers, protected tunnels, dynamic internet protocol addresses and temporary networks. With the data successfully moving securely between different security levels, the system meets Impact Level 5 and IL6 standards. The system also validated its ability to maintain connectivity despite severe weather, simulated cyber threats and shifting mission demands.

Enhancing Military Communication & Decision-Making

CEGA showed its capabilities by handling unmanned aerial vehicle tracking data. It created fast connections that sent real-time drone information from the field to cloud systems, providing commanders with enhanced situational awareness and quicker updates to better understand the situation.