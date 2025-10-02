Amazon Web Services has appointed Christian Hoff as managing director and general manager of global civilian government. Hoff, who announced his appointment in a recent LinkedIn post, previously led AWS’ U.S. federal civilian team.

Hoff’s Federal and Industry Experience

Before joining AWS in 2018, Hoff served as a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton and held senior leadership roles at General Dynamics Information Technology and Anteon.

Hoff also brings more than 25 years of experience in the federal sector. A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with service in both active and reserve components, he has held leadership positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Army Staff. His career also includes service as a military social aide to the president at the White House from 2000 to 2003 and as a military planner at the Joint Staff.

Hoff’s Educational Background

Hoff is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute and holds a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University’s Costello College of Business. He also earned credentials in change management from Georgetown University and completed studies at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.