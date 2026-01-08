INSA Names New Board Members for 2026

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance has appointed seven senior executives from the defense and intelligence community to its 2026 board of directors.

The 18-member board, under the leadership of Chairwoman Letitia Long, manages initiatives to drive collaboration across the intelligence and national security sectors, ensuring the organization effectively facilitates partnerships between the private sector, academia and government agencies, INSA said Wednesday.

Who Joined INSA’s Board of Directors for 2026?

The new directors, who assumed their roles on Jan. 1, are GDIT‘s Aaron Bedrowsky, AT&T’s Richard Durand, Parsons‘ Jay “Scott” Goldstein, Amentum‘s David Marlowe, Enabled Intelligence CEO Peter Kant, CACI International Executive Vice President for Mission and Engineering Meisha Lutsey, and Peraton Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer Christy Wilder.

“These new Directors bring proven judgment, operational credibility, and a clear-eyed view of the challenges facing the community,” said Long, a former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a past Wash100 Award recipient.

Who Is Aaron Bedrowsky?

Bedrowsky is senior vice president for intelligence and homeland security at General Dynamics Information Technology, where he oversees the delivery of mission-focused technology and services to intelligence community customers.

Before joining GDIT, he held senior leadership roles at Leidos, including senior vice president for enterprise transformation and performance excellence and senior vice president for cyber and signal intelligence solutions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northeastern University.

Who Is David Marlowe?

Marlowe is a senior vice president at Amentum and has been part of the company’s client executive leadership, supporting growth priorities and pipeline development.

Prior to entering the private sector, Marlowe spent more than 30 years at the CIA, including service as deputy director for operations and assistant director for the Near East. He holds a master’s degree in organizational development from Chapman College.

Who Is Richard Durand?

Durand is a long-tenured national security executive at AT&T Public Sector, currently serving as a client executive vice president supporting defense and national security customers.

His background includes leadership of end-to-end program life cycles and responsibility for profit and loss. Durand, who holds a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute, previously served in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Who Is Scott Goldstein?

Goldstein, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, serves as the chief strategy officer for defense and intelligence at Parsons. He previously held leadership roles focused on research and development; acquisition; space; and command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at the service branch.

His industry background includes senior positions at Anduril, SAIC, ENSCO and other national security organizations, with a focus on technology strategy, mission engineering and innovation. He sits on the advisory boards of MicroVision, Kymeta and George Mason University’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.