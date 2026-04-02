Vantor has secured a $2.3 million contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to deliver automated, near real-time orbital intelligence on space objects under the Luno program.

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How Will Vantor Support NGA’s Luno Program?

The company said Wednesday that it will provide its non-Earth imagery capability to monitor high-interest objects in low Earth orbit, automate data analysis and generate alerts when anomalies are detected.

Vantor operates satellites that are capable of capturing imagery of space objects at resolutions of less than 10 centimeters from hundreds of kilometers away. The infrastructure enables analysis of an object’s features, condition, velocity and movement, including identifying orbital changes that could pose risks to U.S. space assets.

“Our NEI capabilities are one of the few technologies that can provide high-resolution visual intelligence of objects in space, providing intelligence analysts and decisionmakers with a deeper understanding of the behavior and intent of high-interest space objects—a decisive edge in an increasingly complex environment,” Susanne Hake, executive vice president and general manager for U.S. government at Vantor, stated.

Automating analysis also accelerates the delivery of actionable insights for space domain awareness.

What Is NGA’s Luno Program?

The Luno program is part of NGA’s effort to adopt an agile acquisition approach that leverages commercial geospatial capabilities. Luno B, a potential $200 million contract vehicle, provides the national security community access to commercial geospatial intelligence and analytics.

Vantor has previously received Luno awards for land use change detection and artificial intelligence-enabled object detection across multiple domains.