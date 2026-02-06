Vantor has secured a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contract under the Luno B program to provide NGA with artificial intelligence-based change detection insights to support the agency’s mapping and intelligence missions worldwide.

As federal agencies continue to expand their use of AI, companies such as Vantor are developing tools designed to support geospatial intelligence and other mission-critical requirements. The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18, bringing together government and industry stakeholders for a full day of discussion. Sign up today to reserve your spot.

What Is the Scope of Vantor’s NGA Luno B Contract?

Under the Luno B award, Vantor said Thursday it will apply AI-powered analytics and integrate satellite data from its own imaging constellation as well as electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar satellites of third parties to rapidly identify changes to the Earth’s landscape.

The company said the effort will support NGA’s Land Use Land Cover classification system by providing updated information that improves characterization of land use and conditions worldwide.

The resulting insights will support NGA missions involving natural and man-made disasters, manmade disasters, humanitarian assistance operations and regional conflicts by delivering on-demand change detection capabilities.

Susanne Hake, executive vice president and general manager for U.S. government at Vantor, said the award highlights the company’s capability to integrate large volumes of multisensor data to detect global changes and deliver advanced analytics.

“We’re proud to continue to support NGA in delivering world-class GEOINT that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals, and first responders from seabed to space,” added Hake.

What Does Vantor Do?

Vantor, formerly Maxar Intelligence, provides spatial intelligence services for defense, government, commercial mapping and other sectors.

The company also supports NGA’s Luno A program through a five-year, $290 million contract for unclassified commercial GEOINT-derived computer vision and analytic services. In June 2025, the company secured a delivery order to enhance the agency’s Earth-monitoring capabilities.

What Is Luno B?

Luno B is a potential $200 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that seeks to provide the national security community with access to commercial GEOINT. It is part of NGA’s ongoing efforts to implement an agile acquisition strategy that leverages the commercial geospatial industry’s innovation and capacity.

In January 2025, NGA awarded 13 companies, including Maxar, spots on the Luno B IDIQ contract.