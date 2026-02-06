ICF Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification

ICF has secured Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 , marking compliance with federal requirements for protecting sensitive government information across defense and civilian agency programs.

What Does the Certification Mean?

The company said Thursday that the CMMC Level 2 certification validates that it has implemented cybersecurity practices required to safeguard controlled unclassified information. The certification confirms that the company meets the Department of War standards required to support contracts involving sensitive national security data.

By meeting these standards, ICF can assist federal agencies in mitigating delays associated with authorizations to operate, accelerating program launches and minimizing implementation risks for defense and civilian agency programs.

How Did ICF Obtain CMMC Level 2?

A certified third party assessor organization conducted a comprehensive review confirming ICF met all required CMMC Level 2 controls and assessment objectives. According to ICF Chief Technology Officer Kyle Tuberson , the milestone reflects the company’s focus on providing advanced data modernization capabilities.

“Securing CMMC Level 2 certification is a significant milestone for ICF and reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity in our operations to meet defense contract requirements,” said Tuberson.

What Is the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Rule?

The CMMC rule updates the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement to require mandatory cybersecurity standards for defense contractors handling sensitive data. Revised as CMMC 2.0 to streamline requirements, the program includes three certification levels aligned to data sensitivity and will be implemented in four phases over three years, gradually transitioning DOW contracts to the new certification standards.