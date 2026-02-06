KBR announced Thursday that it has received a three-year, $77 million firm-fixed-price task order from the U.S. Space Force to support decision support and headquarters analysis efforts tied to Air Force Research Laboratory modernization priorities.

What Is the Scope of the USSF Decision Support Award?

Awarded by AFRL’s Integrated Capabilities Directorate and Space Systems Command under the Decision Support for Headquarters Analysis contract, the task order covers digital engineering services and assured communications needed to advance the laboratory’s modernization efforts.

What Work Will KBR Perform Under the Contract?

KBR will conduct end-to-end experimentation across multiple systems, scale capabilities to meet operational mission demands and support the transition of these capabilities into operational digital infrastructures in coordination with the Department of War and other government partners. The work includes systems engineering, software development, cybersecurity and Model-Based Systems Engineering-driven support aligned with Air Force and DOW digital transformation initiatives. The effort will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“KBR’s unwavering commitment to strengthening our nation’s defense posture is reflected in this pivotal step to advance the Space Force’s ability to operate securely and decisively in contested domains,” said Mark Kavanaugh , president of defense, intel and space at KBR.

KBR’s Recent AFRL & Defense Work

The task order builds on previous support for AFRL and Space Force missions and reflects its ongoing role in delivering advanced capabilities for national defense. Since 2025, KBR has secured $175 million in AFRL task orders for situational awareness tools, along with a potential $149 million Air Force modernization contract at Eglin Air Force Base and a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract.