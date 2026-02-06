Leidos and RegScale have joined forces to secure the federal enterprise, integrating Leidos’ UpHold Armor with RegScale’s Continuous Controls Monitoring platform to strengthen cybersecurity and streamline compliance processes for the U.S. Air Force and other federal agencies.

Leidos said Thursday that the integration is designed to reduce the manual workload associated with authorization and risk management requirements while improving real-time visibility into security controls across both legacy and modern environments.

“Security and risk management should enable the mission, not get in the way,” said Steve Hull, president of digital modernization at Leidos and a past Wash100 Award recipient.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss federal cybersecurity priorities, emerging threats and implementation challenges. Register now.

How Will the Integrated Leidos-RegScale Platform Support Continuous ATO?

Leidos said UpHold Armor automates risk management for daily operations, while RegScale’s CCM platform tracks security controls and collects evidence needed to maintain ongoing authorization to operate.

The approach is intended to help agencies demonstrate compliance with federal security standards and authorization frameworks such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

“Together, we’re turning ATO into a continuous capability—so agencies can move at the speed of innovation and stay focused on securely delivering their mission,” said Travis Howerton, RegScale’s co-founder and CEO.

How Does the Partnership Align With Leidos’ Cyber Modernization Strategy?

According to Leidos, the RegScale partnership supports its NorthStar 2030 strategy. Digital modernization and cyber is one of the strategy’s five pillars.

The agreement follows other recent cyber initiatives tied to the company’s broader push into AI-enabled security capabilities, including the launch of the MerlinX AI assistant for red team cyber operations and the acquisition of Kudu Dynamics to expand offensive cyber and vulnerability research expertise.