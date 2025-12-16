Leidos has launched MerlinX , a large language model-based artificial intelligence assistant designed to support offensive cyber operations, red team engagements and penetration testing.

What Does Leidos’ MerlinX Do?

MerlinX acts as a co-pilot for red-team operators, helping them manage missions by processing large volumes of network traffic, reconnaissance data and system outputs, Leidos said Monday. The tool utilizes the graph retrieval-augmented generation technique to provide red teams with insights from their own data. The platform analyzes network activity, recognizes threat patterns and flags potential risks while offering real-time recommendations on tactics and tools through a chatbot interface.

Additionally, MerlinX provides simulated environments for training, mission rehearsal and post-mission review, allowing the analysts to use the replay and evaluation tools to enhance their skills.

“By bridging the gap between novice and expert operators, MerlinX helps red-teams prepare for engagements faster while advancing toward AI-driven offensive cyber operations and penetration testing,” said Bobby Scharmann, vice president of the Leidos Cyber Accelerator.