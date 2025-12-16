Hanwha Supporting US Shipbuilding Revival

South Korea-based Hanwha Group is playing a key role in the Trump administration’s efforts to rebuild U.S. shipbuilding capacity and train American workers, CNBC reported Sunday.

How Do Hanwha’s Affiliates Support US Shipbuilding Revival?

According to CNBC, three shipbuilding affiliates of Hanwha Group are driving the strategy.

Since acquiring Philly Shipyard in 2024, Hanwha has renamed it Hanwha Philly Shipyard and launched a $5 billion infrastructure plan to build two additional docks and three quays at the yard. The expansion is expected to increase the Philadelphia-based shipyard’s annual production capacity from roughly one ship to up to 20 vessels.

In July, Hanwha Philly Shipyard received its first order for a U.S.-built liquefied natural gas carrier from Hanwha Shipping, followed by a second LNG carrier order in August. The vessels are scheduled for delivery around 2028.

Because the Philadelphia yard currently lacks sufficient capacity and staffing, Hanwha is using a joint-build model with its Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje Shipyard in South Korea, where the company produces 50 to 60 vessels a year.

In addition to the LNG order, Hanwha Philly Shipyard secured an order from Hanwha Shipping for 10 medium-range tankers used for transporting oil and chemicals. The first of those tankers is expected to launch in 2029.

Hanwha’s role extends beyond LNG vessel and oil tanker construction. During a recent Asia tour, President Trump announced plans for Hanwha to build its first nuclear-powered submarine at the Philly Shipyard, according to the report.

How Does Hanwha Philly Shipyard Address the US Workforce Challenge?

“One of the challenges the industry faces is the workforce,” said Hanwha Philly Shipyard CEO David Kim.

The chief executive said the shortage of U.S. instructors is the biggest hurdle to training the workforce. To address this, Hanwha plans to rotate American workers from Philadelphia to South Korea for hands-on training.

“It’s our greatest advantage,” Kim said. “The people who are good and you want to train U.S. workers are the people working in the yard.”

The company also plans to expand its apprenticeship program.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard currently employs about 1,700 workers, but Kim said reaching the goal of 20 ships per year will require a workforce of more than 10,000.