VulnCheck Adds Mike Price, Jon Loehr to Leadership Team

VulnCheck, a vulnerability intelligence provider headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, has expanded its executive team with the recent appointments of Mike Price as vice president of product and engineering and Jon Loehr as vice president of finance.

“These appointments mark an exciting chapter in the story of VulnCheck’s journey,” Anthony Bettini, the company’s CEO, said in a statement issued Dec. 8.

Who Is Mike Price?

Price brings to the role decades of technology leadership experience.

Before joining VulnCheck, he served as chief technology officer at ZeroFox following the company’s acquisition of Vulnr, a startup that provided mobile hardware, operating system and application vulnerability and exploit intelligence. Price founded and served as CEO of Vulnr.

Prior to Vulnr, he co-founded and led Appthority as vice president of engineer. Appthority, a mobile app security and privacy startup, was acquired by Symantec in 2018.

Price dedicated over 10 years of his career to McAfee, where he held positions of increasing responsibility. His most recent role at McAfee was as senior operations manager for McAfee Labs in Latin America.

The cyber and technology expert also worked as a security engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

Who Is Jon Loehr?

Loehr is an experienced finance leader who comes to VulnCheck from HubSpot, where he served for over six years. His most recent role at HubSpot was senior director of sales compensation and strategy.

Before VulnCheck, he was at Carbon Black, where he held leadership positions in finance, financial planning and analysis.

His resume also includes positions at Akamai Technologies and Book of Odds Enterprises.