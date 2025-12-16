Viasat has created a unified global Ka-band satellite communications network to enhance connectivity for government and military operations.

What Is Viasat’s Unified Ka-Band SATCOM Network For?

The integrated network merges Viasat Ka-band satellites, the Global Xpress fleet and partner satellites to deliver interoperable, multi-orbit connectivity across domains, Viasat said Monday. The network is designed to operate with existing MILSATCOM Ka-band systems.

“By unifying our Ka-band satellites into a single next-generation network, we are delivering the resilient, secure, and high-capacity connectivity that government missions demand around the world,” said Victor Farah , senior vice president of government services and solutions at Viasat.

What Are the Features of the Integrated SATCOM Network?

The system uses a common waveform, shared ground architecture and enhanced gateways, allowing seamless roaming between commercial and government Ka-band satellites. It supports data rates up to 200 Megabits per second via a 45-centimeter antenna. Electronically and mechanically steered beams enable dynamic bandwidth allocation and dedicated connectivity for mobile platforms in contested environments.

Furthermore, the network integrates ViaSat-3 satellites, which shift bandwidth to high-demand areas. The recently launched ViaSat-3 F2 strengthens coverage in the Americas, while the upcoming ViaSat-3 F3 will extend service to the Asia-Pacific region. Built for contested environments, the network includes Mil-Ka access and protection against jamming, interference and denial attacks.