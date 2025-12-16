Viasat has created a unified global Ka-band satellite communications network to enhance connectivity for government and military operations.
What Is Viasat’s Unified Ka-Band SATCOM Network For?
The integrated network merges Viasat Ka-band satellites, the Global Xpress fleet and partner satellites to deliver interoperable, multi-orbit connectivity across domains, Viasat said Monday. The network is designed to operate with existing MILSATCOM Ka-band systems.
“By unifying our Ka-band satellites into a single next-generation network, we are delivering the resilient, secure, and high-capacity connectivity that government missions demand around the world,” said Victor Farah, senior vice president of government services and solutions at Viasat.
What Are the Features of the Integrated SATCOM Network?
The system uses a common waveform, shared ground architecture and enhanced gateways, allowing seamless roaming between commercial and government Ka-band satellites. It supports data rates up to 200 Megabits per second via a 45-centimeter antenna. Electronically and mechanically steered beams enable dynamic bandwidth allocation and dedicated connectivity for mobile platforms in contested environments.
Furthermore, the network integrates ViaSat-3 satellites, which shift bandwidth to high-demand areas. The recently launched ViaSat-3 F2 strengthens coverage in the Americas, while the upcoming ViaSat-3 F3 will extend service to the Asia-Pacific region. Built for contested environments, the network includes Mil-Ka access and protection against jamming, interference and denial attacks.