PCI-GS, Seekr Partner to Advance Federal AI Adoption

PCI Government Services and Seekr have formed a strategic partnership to advance the deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities across the federal government in support of agencies’ mission-critical operations.

What AI Capabilities Will PCI-GS & Seekr Provide for Federal Agencies?

Through the partnership, the two companies will provide a portfolio of AI-based capabilities for the Department of War and other federal agencies, including AI data readiness assessments and preparation; fraud detection and investigations; C4ISR modernization for SHIELD; and supply chain vetting, optimization and resilience, PCI-GS said Wednesday.

Seekr and PCI-GS will also offer acquisition strategy development; system vulnerability identification and mitigation; workforce development and training; and intelligence analytics capabilities.

“This partnership gives federal leaders the best of both worlds: Seekr’s commercial AI innovation at scale and PCI’s deep expertise in data, analytics, modernization and cybersecurity,” said Nick Dunn, president and CEO of PCI Government Services. “Together, we are bringing trusted and transparent AI solutions to federal missions with greater speed, clarity and impact.”

The partnership will also deploy Seekr’s AI platforms, including SeekrFlow, to support PCI-GS’ advanced analytics and mission-focused data readiness.

What Is SeekrFlow?

SeekrFlow is an end-to-end AI platform that enables organizations to train, validate, deploy and scale AI tools to meet enterprise requirements. It offers open-source models for retrieval-augmented generation, an automated data preparation feature and explainability tools.

PCI-GS said the platform is already in use across the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command. It is also available in the DOW’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.