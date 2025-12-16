Matthew Heideman, an expert in government IT and an experienced GovCon industry leader, has joined California-based software company Spectro Cloud as vice president of public sector.

“I joined Spectro Cloud Government because todays federal missions, from homeland defense and national security to law enforcement, federal healthcare, and critical infrastructure, all require the ability to deploy and scale modern capabilities anywhere the mission operates,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “Cloud, edge, air gapped, or fully disconnected, agencies need speed, resilience, and security without compromise. Spectro Cloud delivers exactly that.”

In his new role, he will lead the company’s strategy to capture opportunities across the Department of War, the intelligence community and civilian agencies.

Who Is Matthew Heideman?

Heideman comes to Spectro Cloud following over a year as public sector VP at Mattermost. Prior to Mattermost, he served as president and general manager at Xage Security, which provides cybersecurity services to across government. He also briefly held the role of vice president of sales for U.S. federal at Xage.

His prior work experience also includes leadership positions at top GovCon and technology companies, including Red Hat, IBM, Deloitte and Lockheed Martin.

How Will AI Support Warfighters at the Tactical Edge?

Heideman recently shared his insights into defense collaboration in a recent interview with ExecutiveBiz.

He said DOW requires more than just chat tools to achieve a decision advantage over adversaries, noting that the Pentagon uses the term ChatOps to describe the integration of data and operations.

“The chat piece is 10% of what you see,” he explained. “It’s really the ability to bring in all the data and get the human the information they need when they need it.”

The executive also warned that the growing volume of data can pose a challenge to collaboration. He said artificial intelligence tools can process information and provide the most relevant insights.